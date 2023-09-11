International recognition for Pietermaritzburg lawyer and sports administrator

By Witness Reporter

Prominent Pietermaritzburg lawyer and sports administrator, Poobalan (Poobie) Govindasamy, has been recognised for his exceptional contribution to sport by the International Council of Arbitration for Sport (Icas).

He has been appointed as an arbitrator of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) from 2023 to 2026.

CAS is an international institution which was established in 1984 to provide services to facilitate the settlement of sports-related disputes through arbitration or mediation by means of procedural rules adapted to the specific needs of the sports world. Its headquarters are in Lausanne, Switzerland.

It is independent of any sports organisation and is under the administrative and financial jurisdiction of Icas. CAS has almost 400 arbitrators from 87 countries, chosen for their specialist knowledge of arbitration and sports law.

Following his appointment, Govindasamy will be attending the CAS seminar scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 1, 2023, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Whilst I am very humbled by this honour that is bestowed upon me by the highest sporting authority in the world, I am pleased that CAS has engaged itself in transformation by recognising competent and skilled people in Africa. My forty years of experience both as a lawyer and a sports administrator will undoubtedly hold me in good stead in respect to matters relating to arbitration.

Govindasamy serves as a legal advisor and as an attorney-at-law for various sports-related matters for the South African Football Association (Safa) and the South African Indoor Football Association (Saifa) in various courts in South Africa, including quasi-judicial bodies.

Widely recognised in sports circles as the Rolls-Royce of sports administrators in the country, Govindasamy held and currently holds several leadership positions.