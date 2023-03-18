Internet users urged to be vigilant as cybercrimes are on the rise

Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Internet users must avoid opening suspicious-looking e-mails.

That’s the warning from KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

It comes after an increase in the number of cybercrimes reported to the police, as more people rely on technology in their work and private lives.

“Internet users must be alert at all times,” he added.

“They must be technology-savvy and always be vigilant when transacting online.”

They must not click on links before verifying the website. It is imperative to verify with their banking institutions before concluding any online transactions

Netshiunda also urged the public to report fraudulent transactions to the police as soon as possible.

“If it is bank-related, they must immediately stop their cards, as well as their online profiles. The police have a cybercrime unit that investigates such matters,” he added.

A victim of cybercriminals, who also asked not to be named, said a number of transactions totalling a substantial amount had been debited from their account to a business in Dubai in December last year.

“I opened an investigation into the transactions,” the victim said.

“The transactions appeared to be legitimate. My only option was to refer the matter to the ombudsman for banking services. Until now, I have not yet received my money. My suspicion is that people who work at banks are giving bank account details to the scammers.”

Speaking to Weekend Witness, a cybercrime expert, who didn’t want to be named, said that the Covid-19 pandemic saw an increase in the number of phishing, crypto scams and malware outbreaks in the country.

“People sitting around at home during lockdown had more time to plot,” he added.

The expert encouraged people to read the Cybercrimes Act and to educate themselves.

“A victim is always encouraged to approach a police officer at their local charge office and give a statement or try to open a case,” he explained.

Failing that, there is the more viable option of approaching the private cybercrime sector, who have the resources, tools and experience to perhaps help. Unfortunately, not every citizen has the funds available to go this route

The expert said there were almost always ways to trace alleged suspects in cybercrime but methods varied depending on what crime had been committed.

Few of those working in the field are, however, willing to explain how to tackle cybercriminals.

“One huge point of contention is that the alleged suspects can often reside in another country, which makes it difficult for both the private sector as well as the state,” he added.

“With that being said, some of them do end up getting their door kicked down by a law enforcement agency, like we saw in regards to several Black Axe gang members who were arrested in Cape Town.”

Given that South Africa’s online security is, in general, quite low, the country is often targeted by cybercriminals.

“You often see the perpetrators of cryptocurrency-related crimes simply move to Dubai and continue to operate,” the expert said.

Jurisdiction is an issue and the criminals know it.

“South Africa definitely has a very large contingent of local cybercriminals. If I draw a parallel to a murder scene, a cybercriminal will also leave traces behind at the scene of the crime.

“Not all cybercrime is done by high level hackers, who take control of satellites. For the most part, it’s a subject with a sock puppet account on social media, who has watched too many YouTube videos.

“However, the impact is huge and costs citizens millions each year. Pensioners are left penniless and families are unable to feed their children.

We live in desperate times so people are motivated to seek avenues for quick cash and the easiest way to do that is through technology

To combat cybercrime, you need an effective police force, who are equipped and trained to conduct sound investigations, which in turn gives prosecutors something to work with.

“If your personal data is leaked, which we call “PII”, someone could even find out where you live,” the expert said.

“If your phone is taken and it’s tied to a bank card, your funds could start to be withdrawn.

“Young people face a myriad of dangers, for example becoming targeted by a predator.”