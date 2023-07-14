Is Jacob Zuma heading back to prison?

By Clive Ndou

Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling against former president Jacob Zuma means that he should go back to court, according to legal experts.

The court dismissed the Correctional Services Department’s application to overturn a Supreme Court of Appeal’s (SCA) earlier ruling that the department’s decision to release Zuma from prison was unlawful.

Legal experts who The Witness spoke to on Thursday afternoon said the ruling was clear on what should happen.

“Strictly speaking, the Constitutional Court’s ruling means that Zuma should return to prison,” legal expert Dr Llewellyn Curlewis said.

Zuma was given a 15-month sentence by the Constitutional Court for defying the court’s order for him to appear before the Zondo Commission which at the time was investigating corruption and state capture which happened during Zuma’s tenure.

Towards the end of 2021, the department’s then-national commissioner, Arthur Fraser, released Zuma from prison on the grounds that he was not medically fit to serve the rest of his sentence.

At the time of his release, Zuma had served just a fraction of his 15-month sentence.

In releasing Zuma, Fraser had gone against the medical parole board -which found that Zuma’s medical condition did not warrant an early release from prison.

However, shortly after Zuma’s release on parole, the DA and other organisations approached the high court to have Fraser’s decision declared unlawful.

When the high court found that Fraser’s decision was indeed unlawful, the department and Zuma appealed the court’s ruling. Following the SCA’s decision to uphold the high court’s ruling, Zuma and the department made an application for the SCA’s decision to be overturned by the Constitutional Court.

“The Constitutional Court has considered the application for leave to appeal (main application) and the application to intervene.

“It has concluded that the main application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success.

“Consequently, the application to intervene falls to be dismissed,” the ConCourt said in its ruling handed down on Thursday.

While another legal expert, Mpumelelo Zikalala, concurred with Curlewis’ view, he said that it was likely that it would be the current correctional services national commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, who will have to deal with the “practicalities” of Thursday’s Constitutional Court ruling.

“Given that the ConCourt judgment was being handed down at a time when Zuma had already completed his sentence, it will also depend on what the department’s regulations say when it comes to the powers of the national correctional services commissioner under such circumstances.

“It depends on whether the regulations give the national Correctional Services Department commissioner any room to exercise his discretion.

Otherwise, as the ruling stands, it says the former president should go back to jail.

Fears of another unrest

In July 2021, shortly after Zuma entered the Estcourt Prison to start serving his 15-year sentence, violence accompanied by looting and the destruction of public infrastructure broke out.

While police have been able to arrest some individuals who they claim were instigators of the July 2021 violence, they have not been able to apprehend the people who planned and co-ordinated the unrest.

The Constitutional Court handed down its judgment at a time when the country is experiencing attacks on delivery trucks on highways.

The torching of trucks, which started last Sunday, has so far resulted in damage to 21 vehicles.

While the recent attacks on trucks happens during the second-year anniversary of the July 21 unrest, Police Minister, Bheki Cele, said there is no evidence that links the current torching of trucks to the violence which took place two years ago when Zuma was incarcerated.