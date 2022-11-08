It’s a rainy day for KZN

Witness Reporter

Residents have been warned to keep warm and safe during Tuesday’s rainy weather.

This comes after the South African Weather Services issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain in KZN.

According to SAWS weather forecaster Thandiwe Gumede, an upper air trough system is passing over the Western parts of KZN but it is expected to clear up tonight.

Gumede said the warning for disruptive rain might lead to localised flooding in formal/informal settlements and low-lying bridges.

In a statement released by the weather services, they added that difficult driving conditions can be expected on dirt roads and minor motor vehicle accidents due to poor visibility and slippery roads.

"Localised damage to mud-based houses and localised mudslides and soil erosion is possible," read the statement.

They urged residents to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams where water is above the ankles.

“In rural areas, protect animals on a safe place on higher ground. In buildings, move valuables to a safe place above the expected flood level. Take caution when travelling on roads as potholes may be filled with water and there may be sinkholes,” read the statement.