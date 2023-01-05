‘It’s all lies,’ KZN government

Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government on Wednesday dismissed reports that it spent R50 million for the funeral of top Durban-based musician Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo who died last week.

Shortly after Maphumulo’s death, KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube announced that the provincial government would contribute towards the musician’s funeral costs.

At the time, the provincial government did not disclose the amount of money it would be contributing towards the funeral costs.

ALSO READ | KZN government to help with Mampitsha’s burial

The provincial government’s non-disclosure resulted in the circulation of rumours on social media where it was claimed that the KZN government funded the funeral to the tune of R50 million. However, the KZN Premier’s Department on Wednesday issued a statement dismissing the rumours.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government regrettably is forced to respond to the false rumours being spread on social media regarding its support for the dignified send-off of our kwaito and gqom star Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo. READ MORE ANC big guns descend on Durban for party conference

“Our regret arises from the fact that the family is still in a period of mourning and, in line with Ubuntu, this period requires of us to support and respect the family as they come to terms with the loss of their flesh and blood,” the department’s spokesperson, Lennox Mabaso, said.

The provincial government, Mabaso said, contributed R220 000 while the eThekwini Municipality made a R100 000 contribution.

The falsehood being peddled about R50 million is nothing more than a figment of imagination by those who are morally and spiritually bankrupt.

“We further wish to appeal to the public to be circumspect and not abuse the power of social media by spreading false information.

ALSO READ | PICS: KZN premier visits family of late Mampintsha

“Similarly, we urge the people of this province not to take everything that is published on social media platforms at face value, and only believe that which originates from credible and reputable media houses who are obliged to subject their news content to professional and ethical checks and balances,” he said.

Maphumulo, who was a celebrated star of the gqom music genre, was buried on Friday following his death on Christmas Eve. The musician’s funeral service was attended by throngs of people.

High-ranking KZN government leaders who attended Maphumulo’s funeral included Dube-Ncube and Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) MEC Siboniso Duma.