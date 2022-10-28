It’s all systems go for King Misuzulu’s coronation

Clive Ndou

It’s all systems go for Zulu king Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation scheduled to take place in Durban on Saturday.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who described the event as “historic”, said more than 48 000 people are expected to attend the ceremony — which will take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Briefing the media in Durban on Thursday, Dube-Ncube said those who don’t have access to the stadium would be able to follow proceedings on the giant viewing screens installed at several points outside the stadium.

Due to the magnitude and significance of this once-in-a-lifetime event we are anticipating a huge attendance and as such an overflow venue has been arranged at the People’s Park, both in the east and west wings, and public viewing screens will be installed to accommodate as many people as possible.

Ramaphosa to hand over certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu

The ceremony, themed Liphumile iLanga KwaZulu (the sun has risen in the Zulu nation) will see President Cyril Ramaphosa hand over a certificate of recognition to King Misuzulu kaZwelithini — who concluded the first part of the two legs of the ceremony by performing the entering the kraal ritual in Nongoma, northern KZN.

King Misuzulu was announced as heir to the throne following the 2021 death of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

The last time the public witnessed the coronation of a Zulu king was in 1971 when King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu was installed as ruler of the Zulu nation.

KZN Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube (right), Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda (left) briefing the media in Durban on Thursday. PHOTO: CLIVE NDOU

Dube-Ncube, who was joined by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, said interest in the event went beyond the country’s boundaries.

Such is the significance of this event, that even for many of us it will be the first time witnessing history unfolding before us. We have done all preparations to ensure that this becomes successful and will leave behind a legacy to be remembered by many generations to come.

High-ranking dignitaries expected to attend

Dignitaries expected to attend the event include eSwatini king Mswati lll, former Botswana president Ian Khama, kings from across the African continent and religious leaders.

Those attending the event would be entertained by top musicians, including Isizulu rapper, Big Zulu.

“It will be indeed a celebration of Africanness, our way of life as people of Africa. Hence we are encouraging everyone to dress in their finest traditional gear in celebration of our African culture, regardless of race, colour or creed.

We want to see amabheshu (traditional regalia), amahawu (shields) and any other dress code that showcase the tapestry of our beautiful traditions and culture as Africans. We expect the Moses Mabhida stadium to be clad in a symphony of traditional colour.

Dlamini-Zuma, who is the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee overseeing the event, said law enforcement agencies will do everything to ensure the safety of those attending the event.

“They have been doing a great job and even when it comes to this event we are confident that they will do a great job,” she said.