It’s spitting season

Nosipho Gumede

It’s the season for Mozambique spitting cobras’, and snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught quiet a few in the past weeks.

According to Evans, the Mozambique spitting cobra, also known as Mfezi in IsiZulu, are common in many parts of the Greater Durban Area, especially where there’s large greenbelts, reserves and valleys.

“It’s now their mating season, so males are on the move searching for girlfriends. It’s also the time of year the frogs have woken up after a winter break, and with the toads out in force, the cobras are too, looking for their favourite lunch, although they’ll even eat other snakes, rats, lizards- they’re not fussy,” said Evans.

He added that they’re active during the day, but also in the evenings and that they are highly venomous.

Spitting cobra found in Westville, near Westwood in a drain. Photo: Nick Evans.

“They have a nasty cytotoxic venom which can definitely be fatal.

“On human skin, the venom can be washed off with water, there shouldn’t be much of an effect. But in the eyes, it will hurt! It needs to be rinsed out with water immediately. Seeking medical attention afterwards is a wise idea,” said Evans.

Evans said dogs, and occasionally cats, get spat at far more than people, as they approach these snakes, saying that most of the time, this spitting ability allows the snake to get away from dogs, although sometimes it isn’t enough.

“If your cats have been spat at, either take them straight to a vet to have their eyes flushed, or try at home first (with water), and then take them to a vet.

A family saw this 80cm+- specimen eating a toad in their garden, in Westville. Photo: Nick Evans.

“Should you encounter one, please just move away slowly. If you happen to be extremely close to one, somehow, the best thing would be to keep still.

Evans caught four Mozambique spitting cobras in one day in different areas in Durban.

The last one was a 1.4m male found in a home in Westville, near Westwood, hiding in a covered drain.