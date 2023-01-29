Jacob Zuma elected as new KZN Sanco chairperson

Khethukuthula Xulu

KZN South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) will benefit immensely from the seasoned and experienced former president, Jacob Zuma.

This is according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation as they joined the rest of KZN in congratulating Zuma on his new appointment as Provincial Chairperson of KZN Sanco.

The former president was elected into the position at the organisation’s provincial conference in Durban on Saturday.

The conference was also attended by 100 delegates from associates and alliance partners, the South African Communist Party, Congress of South African Trade Union and the African National Congress.

Newly elected Treasurer, Thulani Gamede said Sanco KZN, as a civic movement, believed that all spheres of government must create a space for civil society and communities at large to form partnership with all arms of the state to ensure accountability, transparency and to assess the performance.

”As we prepare for the next National General Elections, delegates deliberated and reflected on the current conjuncture within the broader movement and how do we participate in the 2024 elections to strengthen the Alliance and defend the National Democratic Revolution.”





Sanco also elected Bheki Mlotshwa as Deputy Chairperson, Richard Mkhungo as Provincial Secretary, Lucky Hadebe as Deputy Secretary and Zelda Sikhosana as Organiser.