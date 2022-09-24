Jika Joe residents protest after power cut

Sakhiseni Nxumalo

Discontented Jika Joe Informal Settlement residents in Pietermaritzburg blocked several roads in the city after their power was cut by the municipality due to illegal connections.

Residents said they have had no power since Monday afternoon.

The group of angry residents blockaded a number of roads early on Friday morning, including Larch Road, Prince Alfred Street, Burger Street, Jabu Ndlovu Street, Masukwana Street, and East Street, with burning tyres and debris. As a result of the debris and burning tyres, motorists could not use Larch Road and Masukwana Street.

The residents also marched to the city hall to deliver a petition detailing their issues, and demanded that the municipality restore their power immediately.

A resident who spoke to Weekend Witness during the protest said the city had not provided any reason for the power cut.

“Out of nowhere, the power just went off. At first, we thought it was load shedding but it took longer than that. The following day, there was still no power.

“We tried to contact the municipality, and all they did was give us a reference number but nothing happened. When we contacted the councillor, she didn’t provide any explanation as to why we were cut off,” said a resident.

Another resident, Sindiswa Mbatha, said: “We are using candles to light our homes and that is dangerous because, if anything happens, every house in the area will catch fire. Candles in informal settlements are not safe. We won’t tolerate this. We have become victims of ill-treatment for too long.”

Ward Councillor says she was not informed about the power disconnections

However, local ward councillor Suraya Reddy told Weekend Witness that she had not been made aware that the community had no light until Friday morning.

She said when she asked why residents were protesting, she was told that there was a blitz done by the city on Monday when they went to do an audit.

She said the audit picked up that some of the prepaid meters had been bypassed and the municipality decided to cut them off.

The municipality asked them to show proof of vouchers or prepaid meter slips to reconnect them. In the last four days, there have only been three people able to produce their receipts and they were reconnected.

“The community now demands not to be charged by the city for both water and power. They have bypassed me and want the municipal leaders to get involved,” said Reddy.

The residents met Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize yesterday.

Mkhize told residents there is an electrification programme in place which will provide electricity to those in informal settlements and rural areas