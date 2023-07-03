Jika Joe residents protest ahead of MEC’S visit

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Jika Joe informal settlement residents in Pietermaritzburg have blockaded Manning Avenue with burning tyres ahead of the handover of flats which is expected to take place on Monday.

Department of Human Settlement MEC Sipho ‘KK’ Nkosi together with Msunduzi Mayor Mzikhulu Thebolla and uMgungundlovu District Municipality Mayor Councillor Mzi Zuma are expected to jointly officiate at the first allocation of qualifying eligible rental tenants of the Jika Joe Community Residential Unit (CRU) in Msunduzi Municipality’s Ward 33.

Ward councillor Suraya Reddy said the protest started at around 6am on Monday.

She said the residents are unhappy with the fact that there are people who are going to be moved into the flats and none of the Jika Joe residents were contacted.

“There is a rumour that the people that are going to move in there are not from Pietermaritzburg and I think that is what is making them more angry. Those people know that they do not qualify but apart from that there are so many unresolved issues regarding these flats,” she said.

On Sunday Msunduzi Municipality leadership together with ward councillor Reddy had a meeting with the residents.

The purpose of the meeting was to address issues and concerns of residents about the first allocation of qualifying eligible rental tenants of the Jika Joe Community Residential Unit (CRU).

The two-bedroomed new state-housing project consisting of 14 four-storey blocks painted in pastel colours is Phase One of the project consisting of 440 apartments. In total there will be 760 apartments. The low-cost affordable rental housing project is valued at R445 million.

The completed part of Phase 1 of the rental housing project cost government R164 million so far. Eligible qualifying rental tenants have to earn between R801 and R3 500.