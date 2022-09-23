Jika Joe Residents protest outside Brookside Mall

Witness Reporter

Residents of the Jika Joe Informal settlement blocked roads in PMB, over electricity disconnections on Friday morning.

According to reports the residents have closed off Manor Street, Prince Alfred Street, Burger Street, Jabu Ndlovu Street and East Street in Pietermaritzburg.

Councillor Suraya Reddy of ward 33 said the residents are fuming over the municipality’s disconnection drive.

“As part of the electricity disconnection drive the municipality has disconnected the prefabricated houses due to tampering and bypassing the electricity meters supplied.

“Residents were asked to supply proof of purchasing electricity if they want to be reconnected,” said Reddy.

*This is a developing story