Judgment reserved in Westville ratepayers matter

A Durban high court judge has reserved judgment in an application by the Westville Ratepayers Association (WRA) to stop the eThekwini Municipality from disconnecting residents who joined its non-payment movement.

The purpose of the application to the high court was to interdict eThekwini from implementing any of its debt and credit collection measures, specifically by disconnecting the electricity and water supply of the members of the association.

The application was also to get eThekwini to reconnect five ratepayers who had their power disconnected for non-payment since the rates boycott began in July.

Acting judge Jabu Thobela-Mkhulisi told the association’s attorney that she couldn’t wrap her head around how the Westville ratepayers could withhold payments of rates and still expect services from the municipality.

The association based its argument on the fact that the municipality was in breach of the Municipal Systems Act, which states that “implementing debt collection and credit control does not apply where there is a dispute between the municipality and the person owing”.

However, the judge required the association to prove that it is the “person” which is in dispute with the municipality.

She added that this section of the act referred to a ratepayer or customer of the municipality not a collective association.

She required the applicants’ attorney to provide individual disputes or amounts in dispute. However, the only evidence that was available was the list of association members and not specific amounts or persons who were disputing their bills.

I don’t see anywhere in the letters where an official dispute is lodged with the municipality; there are also no specific amounts.

On the issue of the five ratepayers who had been disconnected, the association’s attorney argued that the municipality used selective enforcement to disconnect ratepayers who boycotted paying rates.

Its legal counsel said the municipality targeted association members to disconnect power because of tension between the two parties.

It said that in a recent newspaper article the mayor was quoted as saying that the municipality knew who the people boycotting rates were and that it will be disconnecting services if they continue to not pay.

“We submit there is a case of selective enforcement.”

Thobela-Mkhulisi said the court was not interested in any tension between the municipality and the ratepayers.

Did the ratepayers not know that they will be disconnected if they didn’t pay, when the laws are clear? If your case has selective motive, how come it wasn’t in your founding affidavits, and it’s only arising now in court?

The applicants’ attorney said they didn’t have sufficient evidence of the selective enforcement at the time the founding affidavit was drafted, and it was only after the article was published that they were certain it was true.

The attorney representing eThekwini said the association had acted unlawfully and unconstitutionally by boycotting rates to begin with.