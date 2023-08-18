July unrest: Brookside Mall instigator’s case postponed

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The case against the alleged Brookside Mall unrest instigator has been postponed to September 6 for judgment.

Mdumiseni Khetha Zuma (35), who is in custody after his bail was denied, made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg regional court on Thursday before his case was postponed.

Zuma is facing two charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act, which includes inciting public violence and inciting arson.

ALSO READ | Brookside Mall unrest accused back in the dock

The charges relate to incidents of looting and violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in July 2021, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall, two of incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson.

The Witness previously reported that in 2019, Zuma worked at Brookside Mall as a security guard at Checkers.

The state revealed that he left his employment because of a fallout with his employer.

Before his arrest, Zuma worked as a security guard at Cambridge Food in Pietermaritzburg for three months.