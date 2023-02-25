July unrest trials to go ahead

Khethukuthula Xulu

The criminal trial against the July unrest “Woolworths looter”, Mbuso Moloi, is expected to resume in a few weeks in the Durban Magistrate’s Court, while court appearances for 70 other accused in connection with the 2021 looting, will also resume in May.

Moloi is currently out on R5 000 bail with reporting conditions and is facing charges of theft and public violence, relating to the looting of a Woolworths store in Glenwood, Durban.

Last year, the state’s asset forfeiture unit obtained a forfeiture order in respect of a Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupé, belonging to Moloi, which he used during the looting.

NPA

The National Prosecuting Authority said it was valued at about R500 000 at the time of the offence.

The criminal matter against Moloi was set down for trial from March 27 to 31.

NPA spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said a remand date for the other accused, who face charges of conspiracy to commit public violence, incitement to commit public violence and incitement to commit arson, was set for May 12.

Ramkisson-Kara said this was just a remand date and not a trial date.

The 70 accused were ordered to return to court on this date, which allowed the police to conduct further and necessary investigations.

In November last year, when 61 of them appeared in court, the state advised the court of its intention to make an application to the National Director of Public Prosecutions to charge the accused in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Act.

Others accused

Ramkisson-Kara said that all those out on bail, warning or by order of the court, could not post any information regarding the case on social media.

They also have to inform the investigating officer should they wish to leave the province and to inform the investigating officer should they change their residential address and/or their contact number.

Among the accused is also former #FeesMustFall student activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, and former radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu.

Khanyile and Mchunu face a string of charges related to the July 2021 looting, including the charge of incitement to commit public violence, as well as charges of contravention of the Disaster Management Act.