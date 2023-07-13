JUST IN | ConCourt rules that Zuma’s release from jail was unlawful

By Clive Ndou

The Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissed the Correctional Services Department’s application to overturn a Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier ruling that the department’s decision to release former president Jacob Zuma from prison was unlawful.

In 2021, the department’s then national commissioner, Arthur Fraser, released Zuma from prison on the grounds that the former president, who was sentenced by the ConCourt for defying the court‘s order that he should testify at the Zondo Commission.

Fraser, who released Zuma on medical grounds, had gone against the medical parole board, which found that Zuma’s medical condition did not warrant his release from prison.

When Zuma was sent to prison in July 2021, shops were looted and infrastructure was damaged by protestors who claimed to be demonstrating against Zuma’s imprisonment.

Zuma was released after serving a fraction of his 15-month sentence which the ConCourt had handed him.

However, shortly after Zuma’s release on parole, the DA and other organisations approached the High Court to have Fraser’s decision declared unlawful.

When the High Court found that Fraser’s decision was indeed unlawful, the department appealed the court ruling.