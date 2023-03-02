Convicted rapist Goddard gets life sentence

Sharika Regchand

Former school counsellor, Darren Goddard, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg High Court for the rape of a young boy.

Goddard was convicted in March last year on seven counts of sexual assault, including one of rape, as well as one charge of accessing and being in possession of child pornography, dating from 2012 to 2016, when he was employed as a school counsellor at a Pietermaritzburg primary school.

ALSO READ | Sentencing of convicted sexual abuser Goddard postponed

He was found to have abused and betrayed his victims’ trust, by using them for his own sexual gratification.

Following his sentencing before Judge Kate Pillay on Thursday, his advocate Shane Matthews, brought an application for him to be granted bail.

*This is a developing story.