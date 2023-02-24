JUST IN | Eskom appoints Calib Cassim as new interim CEO

Nompilo Kunene

Eskom has announced the appointment of Calib Cassim as interim group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with immediate effect.

The power utility on Friday morning said Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice.

This comes after former CEO Andre De Ruyter resigned in December. De Ruyter had agreed to remain in the position until the end of March, but Eskom’s board had released him “with immediate effect” following an explosive interview on political interference and corruption at the embattled power utility.

Who is Calib Cassim

Cassim was appointed as Eskom’s chief financial officer (CFO) in November 2018 after serving as acting CFO from July 2017.

He is a registered Chartered Accountant (SA) and holds a master’s degree in Business Leadership (MBL).

With over 20 years of service in Eskom, the power utility said his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry.

“Eskom thanks his family for permitting him to assume the additional responsibilities and is grateful to Cassim for stepping up to GCE role.”