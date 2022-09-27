JUST IN | Unconfirmed tremor felt 11 km north of Richards Bay, KZN

Nompilo Kunene

Over 300 people in the northern KwaZulu-Natal reported feeling a light tremor late on Monday night.

Volcano Discovery website reported an unconfirmed earthquake or seismic-like event: 11 km north of Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, September 26, 2022 at 8.53 pm.

The magnitude of the tremor is unknown at the moment, but Volcano Discovery said the “weak shaking” had been reported by 310 people in the area by 9.30 am on Tuesday.

The Council for GeoScience said they were still looking into the reports of the tremor.