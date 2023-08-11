JUST IN | Zuma released from prison on remission

By Chris Ndaliso

Former president Jacob Zuma handed himself at the Estcourt Correctional facility on Friday morning at 6 am.

National Commissioner for Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said on arrival, Zuma was subjected to the administrative remission process. He was then released.

The remission process is the president’s prerogative which came into effect in April. This is meant to deal with overcrowding in prisons.

ALSO READ | Former President Jacob Zuma in Russia for medical treatment

He and 15 000 inmates will be under correctional supervision under the president’s remission.

Minister Ronald Lamola said the decision to admit Zuma was based on the Supreme Court of Appeal decision that Zuma’s release was unlawful.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the then deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma failed to appear at the corruption inquiry led by the deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo.

ALSO READ | Former President Jacob Zuma in Russia for medical treatment

In his defense for snubbing Zondo, Zuma claimed that the judge was conducting a personal vendetta against him.