Kearsney College the top boys’ school in KZN

Londiwe Xulu

Kearsney College celebrated being the top-achieving boys’ school in KwaZulu-Natal following the release of the 2022 Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results on Tuesday.

The school’s headmaster, Patrick Lees, said he was delighted with the fantastic results.

“Kearsney’s number one priority is academic excellence and we are delighted that five years of hard work from the boys, teachers and parents has paid off,” said Lees.

John Eastes, who made the IEB’s outstanding achievement list for being in the top five percent in six or more subjects, said he was proud of the results he achieved and that he made his family and school proud.

Eastes said although there were challenges during his school years, Kearsney had a great system which worked for them. He added he will be studying actuarial science at Stellenbosch University. Fynn Pollock and Benjamin Burton were on the IEB’s commendable achievement list for making the top five percent in five subjects.

Pollock, Eastes, Javashkaar Naidoo and Owen Payne each achieved eight distinctions while Benjamin Burton and Javhar Naidoo each received seven distinctions.

Lees said the college obtained a 100% pass rate with 98% achieving a university exemption pass.

“The school’s reputation for academic excellence was endorsed by news that a quarter of Kearsney boys achieved four or more distinctions and over a quarter of boys achieved an A aggregate. Almost 60% of boys achieved an A or B aggregate,” added Lees.