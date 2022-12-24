Keeping the Christmas fantasy alive

Witness Reporter

The figure of Santa Claus has always been synonymous with the Christmas season and his presence at various malls and stores often provides an air of excitement for children, but what does it take to be Santa Claus?

Hilton resident Keaghan Tate, who has dressed up as Santa Claus for half a decade, said it is something he looks forward to every year.

When it’s your wife’s business, be sure that you will be pulled in to help.

Despite doing it for his wife, who owns the Fairy Tale Express, Tate said he also does it for the children who come out to experience the magic of Santa.

He said it is an amazing experience to spread joy to children during the festive season.

ALSO READ | Storm warning for Christmas weekend

“It is heartwarming to know that the spirit of Christmas and Santa still carries on today and each year is better than the one before. When they are excited, it makes it much easier to create a wonderful interaction and memory for them,” said Tate.

His wife, Carla Tate, whose business specialises in costumed events and parties, said the best part of her job is the children’s reactions when they see her dressed up as their favorite story character.

The most rewarding and magical part of the job is to realise the impact it has on the imagination of children and how their minds and eyes light up when their fantasy comes to life. Some are so shell-shocked that they don’t even speak.

“Some hide behind their parents and it takes them about 15 minutes to warm up.

“Others just run to you and want to tell you everything about themselves and how much they admire and love the character you are portraying.

Others corner you and bombard you with questions to prove that you are real. This part is usually hysterical. I could write a book about the things I have had to come up with.

Although the majority of her audiences are children, Carla’s favourite part of the job is the reactions of the elderly.

“They get a burst of energy and start chatting about their childhood experiences,” said Carla.

Another local Santa Claus

Another local resident, Bradley Lancaster, has been playing Santa Claus for his neighbourhood kids since 2015.

Lancaster said he started doing this as a favour for a friend, but over the years it has snowballed into an offering to the greater Pietermaritzburg community.

To encourage the children to learn to give back, the couple requested only donations of pet food for the SPCA as payment.