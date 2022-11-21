Kidnapping victims released to their families

Witness Reporter

Magma Security and Investigations has successfully returned kidnapping victims to their family.

Magma director Shaheen Suleman said that on Wednesday, at about 9 am, there was a report of two Ethiopian nationals who were kidnapped in the Pietermaritzburg area.

ALSO READ | Kidnappings on the rise in SA

Suleman said the family of the two victims then approached Magma to assist with the negotiations and safe return of the victims.

An operational team consisting of Magma Security and Investigations and PMB Trio Crime was then put in place. After intense negotiations the two victims were released late on Thursday evening and returned to their families. The investigation into the kidnapping is still ongoing.

He said after the negotiations, a ransom was paid and the victims were dropped off in town. He would not reveal how much was paid to the kidnappers.

He said the two men own a shop in the Pietermaritzburg area.