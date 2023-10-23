Kidnappings: Expert gives tips on staying safe

By Zama Myeza

Kidnappings continue at an alarming rate in South Africa and the CEO of Fidelity Services Group, Wahl Bartmann, has warned the public not to be naïve about the profile of victims or kidnappers’ motivations.

Bartmann said that according to SAPS statistics, 3 641 cases of kidnapping were registered in South Africa in the first quarter of 2023/2024 (April to June 2023).

While there are kidnappings taking place in all nine provinces, Gauteng had the highest number of cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ | Woman recovering after alleged kidnapping, assault and stabbing

In KZN, the top five high-risk areas for kidnappings are Umlazi, Inanda, Durban Central, Pinetown and Ntuzuma.

According to statistics released by the SA Police Services, 742 cases of kidnapping were reported in KZN in the first quarter of 2023. Bartmann said that this kind of crime necessitates a highly specialised approach and is handled within the group by a specialist task team.

“We have specialist tactical intervention and reinforcement teams to manage this high-risk criminal action. They work behind the scenes in often dangerous circumstances to ensure that customers and assets are kept safe,” said Bartmann.

Human trafficking — particularly the abduction of women and children — is a pervasive issue in South Africa. According to Bartmann, human trafficking is more prevalent in “quiet suburbia” than many residents would like to acknowledge.

ALSO READ | Six accused of kidnapping Pietermaritzburg pupil appear in court

He explained that the “clients” in kidnapping cases are as diverse as the crime itself — they can be anyone from criminal organisations and political extremists, to ransom kidnappers and family members embroiled in a dispute of some sort.

“Criminal organisations, such as drug cartels, terrorist organisations and criminal gangs, target people they can gain financially from.

“There’s a political reason or the deed will help them to exert control over a particular area. Political extremists may target government officials, diplomats or foreigners to advance their agendas or make demands.

Kidnapping for ransom is simply criminals looking for financial gain by targeting wealthy individuals, businesspeople or tourists who are perceived to have the means to pay a significant ransom

“In some cases, custody disputes can lead to the abduction of a child and, in rare cases, an individual with a psychological disorder can engage in kidnapping for reasons not easily explained.”

To avoid falling victim to kidnappers, Bartmann says being vigilant around your personal safety is imperative at all times. Most of the same precautions you would take in everyday life in South Africa apply, as does common sense.

Here are six important tips:

1. Don’t be flashy with expensive jewellery and other items in public.

2. Vary your routines or periodically change travel routes.

3. Don’t engage with strangers.

4. Be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially when leaving and arriving home.

5. Secure your home, particularly the perimeter with electric fencing, proper lighting and CCTV.

6. If threatened, attract attention.

Bartmann said motives behind kidnapping can be multifaceted and may vary depending on the specific circumstances and the region where the crime occurs.

ALSO READ | Relentless hunt for kidnapping ‘mastermind’ continues

“While law enforcement agencies and private security experts, such as Fidelity Services Group, work to address and prevent kidnappings, by understanding these motives and taking appropriate measures to combat this criminal activity, each and every one of us has a responsibility towards our own personal safety.

“Vigilance is key,” Batmann advised.