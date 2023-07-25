Killers get life terms

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Two friends, who killed three family members at a farm at Bishopstowe, were on Monday sentenced to life imprisonment by the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Lizo Madukane (35) and Thembelani Majola (28), both from Copesville and also employed in a seasonal capacity at the farm, were facing three charges of murder and one charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They killed Daniel Casper de Bruin (58), his wife Glynis Colleen de Bruin (60) and Colin Schwegman (87) and stole a steel safe containing cash, jewellery and various other valuables at Hooggeleè Farm on December 14, 2020.

All three lived in a house on the farm.

On the day of the incident, De Bruin, who was also employed as the manager at the farm, was in the process of wrapping up business operations for the upcoming festive season.

Madukane and Majola were unhappy that they did not receive a year-end bonus and decided to rob and kill De Bruin.

The business policy on the farm was that only permanent employees were awarded with year-end bonuses.

They went to the farm at around 6 pm armed with a knife. De Bruin was in his workshop, which is a short distance away from the farmhouse where they lived. His wife and Schwegman were in the house.

When they arrived, both Madukane and Majola attacked De Bruin in his workshop and he fought back, injuring them both. However, they overpowered him and stabbed him multiple times.

They then went to the farmhouse and, upon entering it, attacked and stabbed De Bruin’s wife and Schwegman. They also stole items from the house and fled the scene on foot.

Handing down the sentence, judge Nontuthuzelo Mlaba said there is nothing to justify the conduct of the accused and what they did. She said those who died were elderly people, who posed no threat to the accused, but they were stabbed in their home.

There is no valid reason why the deceased were killed. The deceased were old and defenceless. Both accused looked down on the deceased’s lives. The community lives in fear because of people like you. You showed no remorse throughout. Even when the witnesses were testifying and evidence such as DNA was presented, you continued to maintain that you are innocent. The chances of you being rehabilitated are very slim. You killed the deceased because you were not happy about not receiving the festive bonus. You should have looked for another job if you were not happy with the working conditions but instead you chose to kill them,” she said.

She told the two that their conduct has not only negatively affected the family of those they killed, but had affected their [the accuseds’] families as well, as they have to take care of their children now.

“A message has to be sent out to offenders like you that the court will not sit and fold their hands when things like this continue to happen. The community is expecting the court to protect them from people and crimes like these.”

In the victim impact statements filed in court, the family members said the incident has affected them in so many ways.

Lloyd Danie de Bruin said he does not know how to let go as every day he relives what happened.

“I have so much hatred in my heart that I lose my temper so easily in my everyday life. There is no day that goes by that I do not see your faces in my head. This is not easy for me.”