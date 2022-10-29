King coronation: All roads lead to Zulu King’s coronation ceremony

Clive Ndou

Throngs of people are expected to descend on Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium to witness the coronation of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, on Saturday.

Considered a rare event in the Zulu nation’s history, the coronation of a Zulu King last took place more than 50 years ago when King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s father – the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, ascended the throne in 1971.

More than 48 000 people, including dignitaries from neighbouring states, are expected to converge at the stadium, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will hand over a certificate of recognition to the new Zulu King.

Members of the public, some of whom will arrive on foot while others will arrive by trains, buses and minibus taxis, had by early Saturday morning started to trickle into the 80 000-capacity stadium.

According to KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, the number of people who would be allowed in will be restricted to 48 000.

Top South African singer, rapper and actor, Sjava, would be among the artists who will entertain the crowd.

Police Minister, Bheki Cele, has assured those who would be attending Saturday’s event that members of various law enforcement agencies would ensure their safety.

“Such is the significance of this event that even for many of us, it will be the first time that in the history of the Zulu nation we will be witnessing history unfolding before us.

“We have made all preparations to ensure that this becomes successful and will leave behind a legacy to be remembered by many generations to come

“Police will not only uphold the law, they will also enforce it,” he said.