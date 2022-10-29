King coronation: King Mswati III tells King Misuzulu’s opponents to ‘back off’

Clive Ndou

Saturday’s coronation of Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, marks the end of royal family succession battles.

This is according to Eswatini Monarch, King Mswati lll.

Addressing large crowds at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium, Mswati lll urged those questioning King Misuzulu’s legitimacy to back off.

“It’s common that when a King passes on, a number of people step forward with the hope that they will be chosen to replace the late King.

ALSO READ | Prince Simakade files court papers to dethrone King Misuzulu’s

“However, in the case of the Zulu nation, today’s historic event leaves no shred of doubt as to who the legitimate King of the Zulu nation is.

“After this important occasion, there should be no one doubting who the Zulu nation is,” said King Mswati lll, who is also King Misuzulu’s uncle.

King Misuzulu kaZwalithini, who concluded the first of his two-legged coronation process when he performed the entering the kraal ritual in August, will on Saturday afternoon receive a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ | Princesses seek interdict to stop King Misuzulu’s coronation

Since he was announced as the heir to the throne last year following the passing of his father, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, the new King has been fending off attempts by royal family members opposed to his ascendance to the throne, to wrestle the crown from him.