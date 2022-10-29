King coronation: President Ramaphosa hands over certificate of recognition to new Zulu king

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday hailed Zulu King, Misuzulu kaZwelithini, a dependable leader.

Addressing thousands of people gathered at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium to witness the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, Ramamphosa said the new King has the interests of his people at heart.

“He is a leader who is trusted by his people,” he said.

Ramaphosa, who handed a certificate of recognition to the new King, pledged to work closely with the ruler of the Zulu nation.

“I commit my government to work with the King to better the lives of our people,” he said.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was accompanied by his wife, Queen Ntokozo Mayisela when he arrived at the venue on Saturday morning, was announced as the new King last year shortly after the passing of his father, King Goodwill kaZwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

Ramaphosa expressed confidence that King Misuzulu kaZwilithini would continue with the “good work” that the late king has been doing.

“He led his people with dedication and integrity,” he said.

Dignitaries who were at the stadium to witness the King’s coronation include Deputy president David Mabuza, former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma and former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka.

Ramaphosa, who wished the new King well, described Saturday’s event as “a great day”

“May your reign be one of justice, compassion, peace and unity,” he said.

Two months ago, Prince Simakade Zulu declared himself as the new Zulu nation King.

However, Ramaphosa told the crowd that King Misuzulu kaZweelithini was the “only king of the Zulu nation”.