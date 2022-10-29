King coronation: Zulu King hailed a unifier

Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, described Zulu King, Musuzulu KaZwelithini, as a beacon of hope.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who concluded the first part of his coronation when he performed the entering the kraal ritual in Nongoma in August, will on Saturday afternoon receive a certificate of recognition from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Addressing the throngs of people gathered at the stadium to witness the Zulu King’s coronation, Dube-Ncube said the new ruler was a source of hope to the Zulu nation following last year’s passing of King Goodwill Zwalithini kaBhekuzulu.

“Today we are turning a new chapter in the life of our nation.

“The King has become the light that will illuminate our future

“The King is the only bond which holds us together,” she said.

The KZN provincial government currently allocates more than R60 million to the Royal Household Trust annually.

Dube-Ncube assured the Zulu King that the provincial government would continue the support it was currently providing to the Zulu Royal Family.

Those gathered at the stadium to witness the Zulu King’s coronation include Ramaphosa, Deputy President, David Mabuza, eSwatini Monarch, King Mswati lll and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.