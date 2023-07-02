King Misuzulu in hospital for suspected poisoning

By Clive Ndou

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is under medical treatment in eSwatini for suspected poisoning.

This was announced by the King’s prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

While Prince Buthelezi did not provide much detail on how the King might have been poisoned, he said the suspicions were raised after one of His Majesty’s senior induna, Xaba, who stayed with the King, suddenly died.

“When His Majesty began to feel unwell, he suspected that he too may have been poisoned.

He immediately sought out medical treatment in eSwatini," Prince Buthelezi said.

The King’s late father, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu died in a Durban hospital in April 2021 while the reigning King’s mother Queen Mantfombi Dlamini died in April of the same year at a Johannesburg hospital.

I’m informed that His Majesty felt uncomfortable seeking treatment in South Africa as his parents had both received treatment in South Africa and subsequently died,” Prince Buthelezi said.

ESwatini Monarch King Mswati 111 is the uncle of the reigning King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who received part of his early education in eSwatini.

This is a developing story.