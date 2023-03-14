King Misuzulu pledges to follow in the footsteps of his late father

Clive Ndou

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has pledged to follow in the footsteps of his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who championed cultural rights and the protection of wildlife.

King Zwelithini kaZwelithini died on March 12, 2021 due to complications arising from Covid-19 and diabetes. Sunday marked two years since his death.

Speaking on uKhozi FM, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said March 12 should be the day when members of the Zulu nation reflect on his father’s teachings, values and beliefs.

The late King, all what he left and taught us, we will make sure we keep it and continue with it. The African idiomatic expression says you learn and pass on the good values to the next generations. These values, culture and our traditions are what defines us.

Longest-serving monarch

King Zwelithini kaZwelithini, who was on the throne for almost 50 years, was the longest-serving monarch in the entire African continent.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube described King Zwelithini kaZwelithini as a person who worked hard to ensure the wellbeing of his subjects.

We honour His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini whose interventions guided us through the HIV and Aids epidemic, the inter-party-political conflict, xenophobia, the Covid-19 pandemic, and his undying passion for education and agriculture. We honour His Majesty, the colossus that once walked among us, and whose footprints are indelible on the sands of time, and who shall never be forgotten in the annals of history.

Dube-Ncube said he inspired the provincial government’s leaders.

We served him proudly as his government and we accelerated the pace of restoring the dignity of our sacrosanct institution of traditional leaders.

Born in 1948, King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu became ruler of the Zulu nation in 1968 following the death of his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu.