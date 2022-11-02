Kokstad mayor ‘won’t break the law to score popularity points’

Andile Moshoeshoe

Kokstad mayor MNL Madikizela is adamant he won’t allow his town to become a haven for lawlessness in order to boost his popularity.

Madikizela said this shortly after he and his municipality drew the ire of residents in the Marikana informal settlement for allowing the demolishing of hundreds of illegal structures, leaving many residents without shelter.

Speaking to The Witness, Madikizela said the issue at Marikana started a long time ago and the people were informed that the matter had been referred to the Pietermaritzburg high court after realising that they obstinately continued to build illegal structures on unsuitable land.

The area they built the illegal structures on is a construction site, which has a quarry and poses dangers to them because it also has the main water pipe for the Harry Gwala District Municipality

In addition, there could be explosives there because the area is a construction site where Kokstad gets its crusher stones used in tarring and refurbishing roads.

“So, we would be wrong to allow them to stay in that particular place because should anything go wrong in their lives we will obviously be affected and when that happens once again the municipality will be [called on] to assist. We must therefore prevent any disaster instead of reacting to it,” said Madikizela.

He said the place is also not suitable for the installation of municipal services such as water, electricity and roads.

“We would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we allowed people to just build structures anywhere they like and for us to sit and fold our arms and do nothing to advise them only because we want to be popular. Also we will never disregard the law when it [requires] us to remove people from the area,” said Madikizela.

He said processes of building RDP houses for the needy are under way, but this is taking longer because these are handled by the provincial government through the Department of Human Settlements.