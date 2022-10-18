KwaDukuza councillor and his wife killed in tragic road accident

Witness Reporter

KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca expressed shock at the deaths of councillor Sikhumbuzo Dladla and his wife in a road accident on Sunday night.

A gentle giant has fallen. A dark cloud is upon us as we mourn the sad and untimely passing on of councillor Dladla, who was killed, along with his wife in a gruesome road accident last night.

Dladla was the PR member of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

Mayor Nhaca said this was a sad blow for the Dladla family, council, and the entire community of KwaDukuza.