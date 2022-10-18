KwaDukuza councillor and his wife killed in tragic road accident

KwaDukuza mayor Lindile Nhaca expressed shock at the deaths of councillor Sikhumbuzo Dladla and his wife in a road accident on Sunday night.
A gentle giant has fallen. A dark cloud is upon us as we mourn the sad and untimely passing on of councillor Dladla, who was killed, along with his wife in a gruesome road accident last night.
Dladla was the PR member of the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).
Mayor Nhaca said this was a sad blow for the Dladla family, council, and the entire community of KwaDukuza.
This is the time where we need to reflect on his work, commitments, and his consistent efforts at ensuring that service delivery to the people was realised without compromise.
We send our heartfelt condolences to the Dladla family, friends, colleagues and community.