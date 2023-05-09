Kwanulu concerned about lack of vaccines for animals

By Akheel Sewsunker

The shortage of African Horse Sickness and Bluetongue vaccines has been an ongoing issue over the past decade, the KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union (Kwanalu) has said.

This follows a recent report compiled by the Red Meat Producers Organisation (RPO), which stated that the lack of vaccines is leading to increased deaths of livestock, which has adverse effects on the red meat industry.

According to the report, the lack of vaccines, which are only manufactured by the state-owned entity Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), has caused a 50% mortality rate among animals that have been affected by these viruses.

Kwanalu representative, Angus Williams, said the lack of vaccines has been an ongoing struggle, and has affected the whole country, not just KZN.

For 10 to 12 years, we have been begging OBP to up their production but nothing gets done and the calls fall on deaf ears.

Williamson said the vaccine shortage affects not only the meat industry but other markets as well.

The lack of vaccines has affected the export of thoroughbred horses as well as the lamb, mutton and wool industries. Deaths are inevitable. We are on par with some of the best racehorses in the world but, with the lack of vaccines, there are serious implications on the exports.

Williamson added that the lack of treatment was heartbreaking, as owners often had to watch their animals die.

“There are a few remedies, some work and some do not. Livestock get sick and die, and knowing that the vaccine could have prevented this is absolutely heartbreaking,” said Williamson.

He added that the reliance on horses has been greatly affected.

“Racehorses and people who rely on horses for transport in the rural areas are hit in the greatest way when African Horse Sickness and Bluetongue come around,” he said.

“We have the means to stop these animals from dying. The industry can stop this,” he said.

James Faber, the chairperson of the RPO, said the red meat industry is under strain.

“Commercial and emerging producers are now suffering serious losses due to Bluetongue outbreaks, which cause up to 50% mortality among herds and African Horse Sickness among horses and donkeys, which play a supporting role in the production process of red meat.”

The report by the RPO offered the following suggested solutions and ways in which the shortage of the vaccine can be prevented:

• Vaccines must be produced by more than one service provider in order to discount risk and ensure competitiveness;

• Capacity at the office of the Registrar of Act 36 must be increased to process registration applications more quickly. The same principles apply to Act 35 applications;

• Certain vaccines can be produced with the help of the private sector or produced under a license on behalf of OBP.

The report added that the production of vaccines is paramount to food security and poverty alleviation.

“Although it is already too late, everything possible must be done to prevent national pandemics,” said Faber.