KwaSizabantu mission rebuked and instructed to apologise

By Clive Ndou

KwaSizabantu Mission has been given a “slap on the wrist” and has been told to apologise to former members who spoke out about alleged abuse at the mission.

The CRL Rights Commission on Thursday released its report into allegations of human rights abuses, stating it could not make any findings on allegations of criminality.

The commission said, however, that KwaSizabantu conducted its affairs within the scope of freedom of religion.

The allegations against KwaSizabantu stem from a seven-month investigation conducted by Media24’s investigative journalism wing, exposing multiple allegations of assault, rape, corruption and money laundering at the mission.

Reporting on the commission’s report on Thursday, Media 24 said that CRL chairperson Professor David Mosoma advised whistleblowers and victims to lay criminal charges to allow law enforcement to conduct such investigations which fall beyond the commission’s mandate to only investigate matters of cultural, religious and linguistic issues.

The CRL Rights Commission referred allegations of unfair labour practices to the Department of Labour and the CCMA stating that these matters also fell outside its ambit.

However, the Rights Commission did find that beatings took place on the property and that virginity testing was also conducted.

It noted that KwaSizabantu said it was still studying the report but welcomed “the finding that the teachings, principles and doctrines of the mission are within the scope of freedom of religion as per Section 15 and Section 31 of the Constitution”.

The organisation claimed that some of the evidence pointed to what it described as a “nefarious co-ordinated attack” against it by certain individuals.

The mission reiterates its stance that it exists to help those with spiritual and physical needs.

“The mission, which begun in the 1960s, currently provides employment to more than 1 500 people and receives between 50 000 and 100 000 visitors per year,” the organisation said in its statement