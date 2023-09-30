By Chanel George

Pietermaritzburg’s Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara and her K9 officer Leah, who lost their lives for the sake of others, were honoured yesterday at the KwaZulu-Natal Excellence Awards.

Mjwara (42) and her service dog Leah, were part of the Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue team that had been scouring the Msunduzi River for three people who had been washed away by floods in April last year.

On Friday, a day was set aside to recognise the outstanding service of men and women in blue at the International Convention Centre in Durban.

The provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lieutenant General NS Mkhwanazi said although the 2022/2023 financial year was challenging for the province, excellence was displayed by police officers.

"It started in rather unfortunate circumstances with the police having to use all the reserve energy to grapple with the devastating floods that tore our province apart," said Mkhwanazi.

“It started in rather unfortunate circumstances with the police having to use all the reserve energy to grapple with the devastating floods that tore our province apart,” said Mkhwanazi.

He said their strength and capacity, both in the air and on the ground were tested to the core and the only choice they had was to face the challenges head-on.

The challenge, however, came at an ultimate cost.

We lost Sergeant Busisiwe Mjwara, who got into difficulties and drowned when she was on a search and rescue mission for family members who were swept away by the floods.

He said it was a double blow for the Pietermaritzburg Search and Rescue team when Leah also drowned and died when attempting to rescue Mjwara.