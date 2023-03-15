KZN agri union urges residents to report potholes and other road issues

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal Agricultural Union Kwanalu is calling on its members and the general public to report potholes.

According to the union, the poor condition of roads and general infrastructure in rural KZN continued to stifle food security and economic growth.

Kwanalu has urged residents and stakeholders from all levels of the value and supply chains to take action in reporting poor road conditions and make use of Sanral’s Vala Zonke Pothole Reporting App, which was launched last year.

While our members across KZN have been tirelessly trying to have potholes, bad roads and other road issues repaired at all levels, we thank Sanral for their progressive stance towards addressing the state of rural infrastructure in the country

“We have been informed that all entries logged via the app will receive attention. Collectively, we can make a difference to highlight this issue, and we encourage all those who use rural roads to please log potholes and road issues on the app,” said Kwanalu CEO Sandy La Marque.

ALSO READ | Kwanalu says increase for farm workers will put huge strain on struggling sector

A road survey conducted by the union in March last year showed that the severe lack of systemic road maintenance and the non-existence of upgrading of roads were hindering, and in some cases completely preventing, the collection and supply of goods and services to and from agricultural and rural areas.

From this survey, the union then launched a roads campaign to address, highlight and draw attention to the urgent need for action at district level, as well at provincial and national levels.

“We require government, municipalities, stakeholders and leadership to be working together at all levels to ensure that the focus of attending to the matter of infrastructure is done with the key economic implications in mind,” said La Marque.