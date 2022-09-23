KZN ANC backs Paul Mashatile and Phumulo Masualle

Clive Ndou

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile and former Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle, both of whom are contenders for top positions within the party, are making inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mashatile is one of the candidates tipped to contest the ANC deputy president position at the party’s upcoming national elective conference scheduled for December while Masualle, who is the deputy minister of Public Enterprises, is likely to contest the ANC secretary-general position.

Masualle is from the Eastern Cape and Mashatile is from Gauteng.

While both are expected to garner more support from their respective provinces, an overwhelming number of ANC regions in KZN have also thrown their weight behind the two.

The ANC KZN regions, most of which want former health minister Zweli Mkhize elected party president at the elective conference, endorsed Masualle and Mashatile during meetings held on Monday and Tuesday.

ANC eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki, whose region supports Mkhize, said the region’s branch chairpersons and secretaries, who held a meeting on Monday, also assessed ANC leaders from other provinces.

It was an objective assessment where we also considered ANC members in other provinces whom we believe could have the capability to take the movement forward. For example, our assessment showed that comrade Paul has all the qualities to become the ANC next deputy president.

The ANC in Musa Dladla region, which includes Richards Bay and former president Jacob Zuma’s rural Nkandla homestead, is also backing Mashatile and Masualle. Regional chairperson Musa Cebekhulu said it was important for other KZN regions to back the two.

When the ANC provincial leaders begin the process of lobbying other provinces, it won’t just be asking for the support of those provinces, but will also be demonstrating that it has their interests at heart.

The biggest ANC province in the country, KZN will send over 800 voting delegates to the ANC elective conference, scheduled to be held at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Center.

Other party leaders tipped to contest the ANC deputy president position include Human Settlement Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola, Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu, current Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and the incumbent, David Mabuza.

There are currently rumours that Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who was tipped to contest the ANC president position, will instead be contesting the deputy president position.

On the other hand, Masualle is expected to take on former KZN provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, ANC acting deputy secretary-general Gwen Ramokgopa, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter and ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani.