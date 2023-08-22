KZN ANC councillor survives another suspected hit

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

The attack on councillors has been described as a common occurrence in Mkhambathini Municipality.

This comes after the Municipal Public Accounts Committee (Mpac) chairperson and ANC Mid-Illovo Ward 7 councillor Mzwandile Shandu survived another suspected assassination attempt on Sunday.

It is alleged that Shandu was attending a ceremony held at KwaMahleka location, in Mbumbulu.

ALSO READ | Msunduzi vehicles ‘being abused’

“It was dark and I suspect that these people followed me to the car [when I went] to get my jacket. As soon as I was pulling the jacket out from the car, I heard gunshots being fired towards me,” said Shandu, adding that he hid until the police arrived.

He added that he is still shocked as he does not know who is behind this.

I had only spent an hour-and-a-half in that place. I fear for my life because it is not the first assassination attempt. In 2021, unknown people fired shots with rifles at my home, killing one person and injuring two people. When the incident occurred, I was not at home.

Bodyguards for councillors

Mkhambathini Municipality speaker Bongani Gwala has echoed the call for their councillors to have bodyguards.

The second attack against Shandu has sent shock waves through our area, as it proves that these people are intent on taking his life … This is very concerning. We are still in the dark about what is going on. We hope that the investigation by the police will give us [some clarity].

“Our wish as the municipality is to get bodyguards for councillors. Having bodyguards will help as their lives are at risk,” said Gwala.

ALSO READ | Ixopo cop arrested in connection with pregnant girlfriend’s murder

He added that he also survived an attempt on his life on April 27 after a community meeting where his bodyguard lost his life.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said that the matter was not reported to them.