KZN ANC mum on conference candidates nomination results

Clive Ndou

The public could end up not knowing how ANC KwaZulu-Natal branches voted during the provincial conference candidate nomination process.

According to the ANC provincial leadership, KZN will not be announcing the outcome of the province’s nomination processes.

The announcement will be made by the ANC electoral commission chaired by former president Kgalema Motlanthe, together with the results from other provinces,” ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said.

The counting of KZN’s conference candidate nomination votes started yesterday.

In previous ANC elective conferences, each province would announce the outcome of its own nomination processes.

The regulations changed.

Also Read | KZN ANC extends olive branch to former secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli

With over 800 branches, the ANC KZN province is the biggest in the country.

While some of the province’s branches endorsed ANC presidential candidates Cooperative and Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa, former Health minister Zweli Mkhize is widely expected to receive endorsement from the majority of the branches.

Mndebele, who declined to say which of the three candidates was leading in the province’s nomination processes, put the number of the branches in the province who have successfully participated in the nomination processes at more than 600.

Possibilities of a two-horse race between Ramaphosa and Mkhize

While about five candidates are vying for the ANC president position, political analysts have predicted that the leadership contest would be a two-horse race between Ramaphosa and Mkhize.

Among other ANC structures, Mkhize is supported by the ANC Youth League while Ramaphosa is being backed by the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Veterans League.

The conference, which takes place at the Nasrec Expo in Johannesburg, will start on December 16 and close on December 20.

Also Read | KZN ANC keeps nomination boxes under lock and key

According to ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile, who this week conducted a site visit at the conference venue, more than 6 000 people are expected to attend the event. Of the about 6 000, Mashatile said, 4 200 would be ANC voting delegates.

The ANC, which is expected to spend millions of rands on the event, is currently facing financial challenges.

Earlier in the week, party leadership indicated that it could charge members of the media an entrance fee as part of several ways to manage costs. However, Mashatile on Thursday assured members of the media that they were not expected to pay anything.