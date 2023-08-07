KZN ANCWL top five expected to be announced today

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) conference is now on its fourth and hopefully final day.

The conference, which is being held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Durban ICC, was supposed to close on Sunday.

Thembeka Mchunu, spokesperson of the ANCWL provincial task team (PTT) overseeing the provincial conference, told The Witness on Monday that voting of all 11 regions had been completed and the announcement of the new leadership was expected to be announced later in the day.

We are going into a closed session now while votes are being counted, once this session is complete we will move on to the announcement of the top five,” she said.

Delays were caused by many factors including bickering among delegates and technological glitches in the registration systems.

At the beginning of the conference four candidates were in the race contesting for the position of ANCWL provincial chairperson; Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, former Arts and Culture MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela and ANC KZN Legislature MPL Phumzile Mbatha-Cele.

However, during the course of the conference it was announced that Mavimbela and Mbatha-Cele have pulled out of the ANCWL provincial chairperson race.

As it stands, the race is between Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi for chairperson.

Khoza is the former ANCWL provincial chairperson, while Sithole-Moloi is the former mayor of the uMgungundlovu District Municipality.

Education MEC Mbali Frazer is contesting against KZN Legislature MPL Mbatha-Cele for deputy chairperson position.