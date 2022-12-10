KZN boy (8) attacked by neighbour’s dog

Nompilo Kunene

An eight-year-old boy was attacked by his neighbour’s dog while playing soccer with a friend on Chain Street in Coniston, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday afternoon.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received a call for assistance just before 4.30 pm.

ALSO READ | Bad breeding blamed for vicious pitbulls

On arrival, Balram said it was established that two boys were playing soccer on the road when the Staffordshire Terrier dog charged at one of them after its owner opened the driveway gate.

“The boy fell when he was bitten on his right arm. Residents screamed for assistance and the canine retreated.”

The neighbour’s dog that attacked the boy. Photo: Rusa

Balram said the child was treated for his injuries before being taken to a medical facility by the owner of the dog.

This dog attack comes on a trail of deadly cases of dog attacks around the country almost on an ongoing basis.

Last weeks it was reported that a man was mauled to death by a pit bull at a tavern in Mogwase in the North West.

ALSO READ | Pitbull ban ‘unnecessary’

The latest incident follows other incidents, including that of a Port Alfred woman who was attacked and killed by three pit bulls in the Eastern Cape last month.

Amidst the attacks, there have been growing calls to have pitbulls banned as domestic pets.