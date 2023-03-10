KZN Budget: Additional funds for strained health and education programmes

Chris Ndaliso

The National Treasury has made considerable additions to the KZN provincial budget, members of the provincial legislature heard on Friday.

Tabling her 2023/24 provincial budget on Friday morning, Finance MEC Peggy Nkonyeni said the allocation is welcomed and it followed extensive and continuous engagements with the National Treasury.

The KZN equitable share has increased by R5.4 billion, R5 billion and R5.3 billion over the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF).

Nkonyeni said the additions to the provincial fiscus were made in consideration of a number of challenges the province has faced in the past few years.

“Additions have been made to the provincial fiscus for the carry-through of the three percent wage adjustment implemented last year, and the payment of izinduna. Also on a positive note is that there are no further fiscal consolidation budget cuts made by the National Treasury in this budget process.

“This means that, while the budget cuts made by National Treasury over the 2021/22 and 2022/23 MTEF periods remain in our baseline, there are no further fiscal consolidation budget cuts made over the 2023/24 MTEF,” said Nkonyeni.

She said the province’s conditional grant allocation has increased over all the three years of the MTEF.

More money allocated to Health and Education

The National Treasury has allocated new money for the budget pressures that the education and health departments have been experiencing since the severe budget cuts implemented in previous budget cycles.

“While these additional funds do not eliminate the budget cuts made in previous years, it does help to start lowering the budget pressures these departments have had to bear,” she said.

The budget also saw increases on conditional grants to various programmes which are allocated in line with the Division of Revenue Act.

The education infrastructure grant has increased by R379 million in 2023/24. This grant is incentive-based and the increase is partly due to the incentive allocation where the department scored 80% in terms of submitting planning documentation and showing capacity to spend.

The National School Nutrition Programme grant received an increase of R120.9 million in 2023/24, R112.6 million in 2024/25 and R226.6 million in 2025/26 to continue with the provision of nutritious meals. The budget for 2023/24 after the increase is R2.1 billion.

The Early Childhood Development (ECD) grant increased by R14.8 million, R45.5 million and R101 million over the MTEF.

The Health Facility Revitalisation grant is increased by R78.2 million in 2023/24. With the increase, the budget for this grant is R1.5 billion in 2023/24.

An increase of R760.1 million for 2023/24 was made available for the Provincial Roads Maintenance grant.

