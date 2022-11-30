KZN butchery manager gunned down during a robbery

Witness Reporter

A manager of a butchery and supermarket store on Industrial Park Drive in Phoenix, KwaZulu-Natal, was shot dead during a robbery on Tuesday.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) said reaction officers were called out to the scene just after 10 am.

On arrival, Balram said it was established that two suspects entered the store and produced firearms.

“The manager allegedly resisted when he was shot in the head. The suspects fled empty-handed on foot in an unknown direction. A spent 9 mm cartridge was recovered in the store,” he said.

Balram said a Rusa helicopter assisted in the search for the suspects, but no arrests were made.