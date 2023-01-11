KZN cop allegedly shot and killed two people

Lethiwe Makhanya

A 28-year-old police officer based in Bishopstowe is expected to appear in court on Wednesday after he allegedly shot and killed a woman and his friend over the weekend in Msinga.

It is alleged that the police officer first killed his friend, Sandile Nene (30), from Imbali on Friday before killing Samukelisiwe Mtshali (22) on Sunday.

Nene’s body was discovered by community members in the bush in the Ngulule area.

They posted on Facebook detailing how he was dressed.

Mtshali’s body was found in the bush in the Zimbubeni area.

It is also alleged that the police officer used his work service pistol to kill both Nene and Mtshali.

Nene’s older brother Sithembiso Mazibuko said they were having a night vigil for one of their family members when his brother left on Friday.

He said they were waiting to perform a ritual at midnight when he told them that he was going to see a friend in Edendale.

Mazibuko said Nene gave them the impression he would return since they were preparing for a funeral that was going to take place on Saturday, but he did not come back.

On Saturday morning, his fiancée came and asked us if we knew his whereabouts because she could not get hold of him on his cell phone. We then asked his friends and they said they did not know where he was. His fiancée continued to call him until someone answered his cellphone.

He said the person who answered told them that he was in Pomeroy and had found a cell phone lying on the road that had been ringing.

He’d been unable to answer it because the screen was broken.

“This person said he had to take my brother’s sim card and put it in his own phone to answer it.

After discovering that his cell phone was in Pomeroy, we had a direction on where to look and we started posting on Facebook looking for him and we opened a missing person case.

“Someone then told us that there was an unknown body that was found in Pomeroy and was taken to the Greytown mortuary.

“We went to look for him in the mortuary on Sunday but we could not get in because there was no investigating officer.

“However, when we described him to the mortuary employees they confirmed that it was Nene.”

Mazibuko said they were only able to identify the body yesterday when they were due to be accompanied to the mortuary by the investigating officer.

He said the family wants answers on why Nene was killed.

“We were so shocked to find out that a policeman is allegedly the one who did this. This simply shows that you cannot trust anyone now. We want to know why he did it?”

What is it that they could not resolve as friends? We are devastated we do not even know what to say. We had a funeral last weekend but now we need to prepare for another funeral.

He said the family had never met the police officer, but that Nene’s fiancée was aware that he had a new police officer friend.

He said that he did not understand why his brother never told him about this friend, “because we were very close and he used to tell me everything.”

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, confirmed that there was a case of a missing person that was opened on Saturday at Plessislaer Police Station.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Lizzy Suping said a police constable stationed at Bishopstowe SAPS handed himself over to the police yesterday.

The officer allegedly killed his friend on Friday and [the woman] on Sunday in Msinga.

Both bodies were dumped in the nearby bushes. The post-mortem on the bodies was conducted today and the Ipid investigation is underway.

Suping said the police officer is due to appear in court today facing two charges of murder.