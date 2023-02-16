KZN cop among those nabbed for robbery

Witness Reporter

Durban police have arrested two people aged 32 and 35 for robbery, one of the suspects is a police officer.

Police said it was reported that the duo allegedly robbed two men of their cellphones and cash at the Seaview area in Durban.

“They allegedly tried to kidnap the victims and the community gathered and surrounded their vehicle,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

Gwala said the suspects were found with the complainants’ belongings.

In another unrelated incident, a robbery suspect was shot and killed after a shootout with Greenwood Park police on Wednesday.

Gwala said police were alerted about an armed robbery that had occurred on Prince Mhlangane Road in Avoca Hills.

It is alleged that three men robbed a man of his cellphone while he was walking on the road. Police were notified that three suspects boarded a taxi and they were followed. The suspects got off on Chris Hani Road and a shoot-out ensued. One of the suspects was fatally wounded while the other two were placed under arrest while fleeing into the bushes.

Police recovered a pistol with three rounds of ammunition from the suspect who had died.

Greenwood Park SAPS are investigating an inquest case and the two other men are charged with attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The suspects from both incidents will appear before the Durban Magistrates’ Court soon.