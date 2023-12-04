News

By Nompilo Kunene
Digital Editor
4 Dec 2023
06:23

KZN cops help rescue 33 human trafficked people in Benoni, one arrested

The house in Benoni was tactically penetrated and 33 male victims were found cramped in the house.

kidnapping

Thirty-three suspected human trafficking victims were rescued after they were found stashed in one room at a house in Benoni, Gauteng, on Sunday evening.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said detectives from KZN were tracing a suspect in connection with a case where a foreign national was kidnapped in Springfield Park last week.

“Investigations led the police to a house in Boksburg and working together with other national police specialised units, the house was tactically penetrated and thirty-three male victims were found cramped in the house and one suspect was arrested.”

Netshiunda said the victims’ ages are yet to be confirmed and the suspect will appear in court soon.

