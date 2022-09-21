KZN disaster management teams on high alert

Nosipho Gumede

Disaster management teams were deployed to monitor the impact of the cold and rainy weather conditions over large parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

This comes after the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issued a warning for disruptive snow in areas in the Harry Gwala and uThukela districts.

According to a statement released by the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Sihle Zikalala, disaster management teams were on high alert after they responded to an incident where one person sustained minor injuries in the Estingini area of the Mkhambathini Local Municipality due to a lightning strike.

Zikalala said disaster management teams will continue to monitor routes with plans in place to mobilise equipment to clear roads that are blocked by the snow, should the need arise.

The snow is expected to lead to icy roads, which could lead to traffic disruptions and the closure of local routes.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to continue to monitor the weather conditions and not embark on any unnecessary trips as they risk entrapment should conditions deteriorate.

SAWS forecaster Wisani Maluleke said: “Normally when we have a cold front which is supported by the upper trough system, it brings lots of cold temperatures … We know that the temperatures are expected to drop significantly and that results in snowy conditions.”

He said it snowed yesterday in the Giants Castle area, the Royal Natal area in Ukhahlamba and near Kokstad and Underberg, as they had anticipated.

Maluleke said the snow warning was only issued for yesterday, but parts of KZN could still expect cold weather conditions in the next few days.

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has called for road users to be prepared for possible traffic congestion and delays. N3TC’s operations manager Thania Dhoogra, said road users must adjust their driving behaviour to the prevailing road and weather conditions.