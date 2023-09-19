KZN doctor admitted to Royal Society in South Africa

By Witness Reporter

A leading TB expert and eminent research scientist has been elected as a fellow of the prestigious Royal Society in South Africa (RSSA) for her seminal research over three decades in TB.

According to a statement released by the Centre for the AIDS Programme of South Africa (CAPRISA), Dr Kogie Naidoo, was made a member of the Royal Society in South Africa after “rigorous consideration by the Society’s Adjudication Committee” and approval by the Council and current RSSA Fellows.

ALSO READ | KZN health MEC unveils new billboards promoting responsible sexual behaviour

Naidoo, who is the current deputy director of CAPRISA, said she is honoured by the appointment.

My passion is to save lives through medical research; and change the lives of vulnerable, marginalised populations who are most affected by tuberculosis, multidrug-resistant tuberculosis, and HIV,” she said.

Naidoo was born in Durban and obtained her MBChB and PhD at the University of KwaZulu-Natal where she is an honorary associate Professor in the College of Health Sciences.

Naidoo was among the first to implement public antiretroviral therapy (ART) services for people living with HIV over 25 years ago.

ALSO READ | Polluted spruit in Mkondeni ‘affecting our health’

Together with her colleagues, her research showed that starting antiretroviral treatment (ART) at the same time as tuberculosis treatment resulted in a 56% lower death rate, thus saving lives of patients with HIV-TB co-infection.

This work led to the WHO advice that co-treatment would now be the standard-of-care for people living with both HIV and TB.

ALSO READ | Air pollution greatest global threat to human health, says benchmark study

“Her research has shaped the development of international clinical guidelines and algorithms used in the management of TB-HIV co-infection,” said Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Director of CAPRISA.

“She leads several CAPRISA studies across multiple research sites aimed at optimising innovative treatment strategies to further reduce deaths in patients co-infected with TB-HIV and in HIV patients with drug resistant TB.” said the statement.