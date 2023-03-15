KZN driver who ploughed into 47 cars remanded

Witness Reporter

Truck driver Sithulile Siyabonga Nhlanhlayethu Zulu (22) made his second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

This was in connection with the multi-vehicle accident that occurred last week, on the M41 (eastbound) highway near Umhlanga.

The accident took place on Monday, March 6 and 16 people, including a pregnant woman, were injured when the driver of the tipper truck lost control of his vehicle and ploughed into 47 cars in slow-moving traffic on the M41.

Zulu handed himself over to police later that day, hours after he allegedly fled the scene of the accident.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said Zulu was charged with reckless and negligent driving and failure to comply with the duties of a driver following an accident.