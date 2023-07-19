KZN Education Department justifies multiple vacant posts

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education said that having multiple high-level vacancies was not unique to the department as there were several factors contributing to posts being vacant.

This is after the Democratic Alliance (DA) revealed that in KZN schools there were 2 577 acting deputy principals, 197 acting principals and almost half of KZN’s schools had individuals in an acting capacity.

This was revealed in a parliamentary reply by MEC Mbali Frazer to DA KZN spokesperson on education Dr Imran Keeka.

According to the reply; there were 398 acting deputy principals and 309 acting deputy principals in the Pinetown and Umlazi districts respectively.

Keeka said the substantial number of vacant principal and deputy principal positions posed a risk for irregularities during the recruitment process for these roles.

The ‘selling’ of posts is unfortunately not an uncommon practice in our province. The involvement of certain teacher unions in creating upheaval is also a reality that needs grappling with as educators vie for these posts.

Speaking to The Witness, Education Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi didn’t deny that there were vacancies, but he said it was normal for any organisation to have vacant posts as people resigned, retired and died.

“We can’t as an organisation issue a bulletin advertising one post when someone dies or retires and there is a vacancy. For instance in KZN we issue a bulletin for promotion posts four times a year, so we have to wait.

“As we speak there is a bulletin released in July which advertised thousands of posts in those positions and governing bodies are busy with that.”

The DA has twisted the numbers to insinuate that there is a problem when there is no problem; we are working to fill those posts.

In the parliamentary reply the MEC also indicated that the posts had not been permanently filled due to the 2023 post provisioning norms (PPN) — signed off by her annually — being issued late.

Keeka said the DA was acutely aware of the challenges within this budget.

We have, on numerous occasions, offered viable cost-saving solutions to this department. Regrettably, they have fallen on deaf ears.

Meanwhile, as KZN schools opened on Tuesday, there were no reports of any school under the national school nutrition programme (NSNP) not receiving or not being able to feed pupils on the first day of school.